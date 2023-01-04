Alternative revenue mode needed to pay Sanral's e-toll debt - Lesufi

Premier Panyaza Lesufi said that the government would communicate with Gauteng motorists to find the best way to collect revenue following the failure of the electronic toll collection system.

JOHANNESBURG - Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi said that while the deactivation of e-tolls was becoming a reality, the provincial government will need to find alternative modes to collect revenue to pay Sanral's debt.

The decision to scrap e-tolls came after the provincial government agreed with national government to take 30% of Sanral's debt due to non-payment.

"We don't want to commit the same mistake with e-tolls of causing a transaction without consulting people. At the beginning of this year now, we're going to unleash a consultative process for the people of Gauteng on what is the best way of repaying the debt. Should we have a 3c/litre fuel increase or whatever mechanism would be best for us."