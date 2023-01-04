3 KZN municipalities allocate resources for smooth Shembe pilgrimage

The eThekwini metro, iLembe District and Ndwedwe local municipalities have come together to assist the church with its annual event.

DURBAN - Three KwaZulu-Natal municipalities have put aside resources to support the Shembe Church as it embarks on its holy pilgrimage in the province.

The eThekwini metro, iLembe District and Ndwedwe local municipalities have come together to assist the church with its annual event.

On Tuesday, the three metros announced that they would like the pilgrimage to be a smooth one.

Thousands of congregants are expected to attend.

The annual pilgrimage sees the different factions of the Shembe Church embark on a holy journey.

The groups will head to Nhlangakazi and eKhenana holy mountains to worship.

Acting eThekwini Mayor Nkosenhla Madlala said that eThekwini was assisting with the following resources: "Four ambulances, mobile clinics to be provided by the provincial government, 200 000 waste plastic bags, 10 water tankers, 5 static tanks, 200 mobile ablution facilities, 8 waste skips which will be placed along the route to the holy mountains, 100 waste collectors, the metro police department will be deployed permanently over the route and the mountains."

Meanwhile, the iLembe district municipality has allocated R1.4 million and Ndwede local municipality allocated R1.5 million.

This is over and above the services they will be providing and the R5.8 million from the eThekwini municipality.