14 fatalities recorded on WC roads over festive season

The department's spokesperson, Jandre Bakker, said that more than 315 roadblocks and vehicle checkpoints were held across the province.

CAPE TOWN - It was a mostly accident-free holiday for the Western Cape, but provincial traffic authorities revealed that 14 people died on the road this festive season.

At least nine motorists were arrested for speeding.

He also urged all drivers to be on the lookout for pedestrians.

“42,910 vehicles were stopped and checked, a total of 12,651 fines were issued for various traffic violations, ranging from driver to vehicle fitness, a total of 431 speeding offences were recorded, with the highest speed being 178km/h in a 120km/h zone, 41 vehicles were impounded and 152 were discontinued.”