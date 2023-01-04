1 house robbery suspect dead, 5 injured following police chase in KZN

Police attempted to pull over a vehicle occupied by six men in Umbilo, KwaZulu-Natal on Tuesday afternoon.

Police attempted to pull over a vehicle occupied by six men in the Central Durban suburb on Tuesday afternoon.

The driver refused to stop and sped into oncoming traffic.

He succumbed to injuries on scene.

The five remaining suspects were arrested and are recovering in hospital under police guard.

"The suspects were found in possession of three firearms and 19 rounds of ammunition. Two of the firearms were positively linked to house robbery cases in Malvern and Pinetown which they allegedly committed in December 2022. The five suspects are between the ages of 20 to 27 and will appear in court soon.