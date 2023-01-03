'We have our own legends': Mzansi reacts to renaming stadiums in Pelé's honour

Fifa boss Gianni Infantino proposed that countries name one of their stadiums in memory of soccer legend Pelé.

CAPE TOWN – "We love Pelé, but we also have our own legends."

That was the sentiment of most social media users.

It followed Fifa boss Gianni Infantino’s proposal that all 211 of their member associations name one of their stadiums in Pelé’s honour.

"Now, we need to make sure that we – the world of football – remember Pelé forever. Young people around the world have to know and remember who Pelé was, and the happiness he gave," he said in a social media post.

Pelé died on 29 December 2022 at the age of 82, following a long battle with cancer.

"In 100 years’ time, when goals are scored in the Pelé stadium in any country in the world and people ask who he was, they will hear that he was a unique player who brought joy and happiness to us all." Infantino added.

Mzansi took to social media asking that local heroes be honoured first before the country even considers Infantino’s proposal.

We love King Pele but we also have our own legends and departed heroes. Ace Motsoeleng, Jomo Sono, Kaizer Motaung, Lucas Radebe and many more. Can we honour these local legends first pls ' Lutsandvo LweNkhosi (@masiya7575) January 2, 2023

We have our own legends, Bo Jomo Sono, Lucas Radebe, Sibusiso Zuma, etc ' Kgaps (@JoeMakgapeetsa) January 3, 2023

Why should we, I mean... We don't even have a stadia named after our own G. O. A. T Ntate Jomo Sono. ' @Patrick_Marobane (@PatrickWiseman2) January 3, 2023

Let them build their own Stadium that they can name after Pele, we have our own legends that have not been honoured in the country... ' Mlungisi Mabaso (@mlungisi_baso) January 3, 2023