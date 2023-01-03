WC Transport Dept data indicates a 28% drop in festive season road deaths

Provincial traffic authorities said that in the absence of COVID-19 restrictions, they were seeing greater traffic volumes on the roads over this period than they did last year and in 2020.

CAPE TOWN - The Western Cape Transport Department said that preliminary data indicated a 28% drop in festive season road fatalitlies.

Speaking to CapeTalk on Monday morning, departmental spokesperson, Jandre Bakker, said that on New Year's Day around 3,000 cars were leaving the City of Cape Town metro via the N2 highway between midday and 1pm.

"There were about 2,500 going in, so it was terribly busy on Sunday on the N2. The other routes seemed to have calmed down if we look at yesterday's volumes it was all pretty much standard - 500 vehicles per hour moving in and out. The only route that showed a little bit of an anomaly was the R27, but we assume that was people going out to that beautiful area for the day."