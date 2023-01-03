Two N3 lanes in FS closed after multi-vehicle collision: N3 Toll Concession

No fatalities have been reported, however, the concession said extensive traffic disruptions are expected.

JOHANNESBURG - The N3 Toll Concession on Tuesday said both lanes of the N3 between Frankford and Wilge Plaza in the Free State were closed off to traffic following a multi-vehicle collision.

Traffic is backed up with Emergency Management Services attending to the scene.

N3 Toll Concession operations manager Thania Dhoogra: "N3TC appeals to motorists to please be patient while the scene is being attended to and to please keep their emergency lens clear. Road users are advised that due to the serious nature of the incident delays should be expected in the area, please approach with caution."