'This is an exciting time for me and my family': Siya Kolisi on Racing 92 move

'The move to Racing 92 will enable me to spend more time with my family, which is something that I have longed for. This prospect certainly played a significant part in my decision-making,' Springbok captain Siya Kolisi said about his move to French side Racing 92.

CAPE TOWN - Siya Kolisi, affectionately known as The Bear, will be heading to France to join rugby club, Racing 92.

He will make the move after the 2023 Rugby World Cup.

My statement on joining @racing92 after the 2023 Rugby World Cup. pic.twitter.com/bxR8YOkA54 ' Siya Kolisi (@SiyaKolisi) January 3, 2023

The 31-year-old is being released early from his contract with the Cell C Sharks, whom he joined in 2021.

"It has been an incredible collaborative effort between the Sharks and Racing 92 that has enabled me to start a new chapter in my career," Kolisi said in a statement.

He added that the decision to relocate was mostly based on family time.

"Rachel and the kids have sacrificed so much throughout my career, and I am immeasurably grateful for this. The move to Racing 92 will enable me to spend more time with my family, which is something that I have I have longed for. This prospect certainly played a significant part in my decision-making," Kolisi explained.

There has been an outpouring of support on social media for Kolisi and his family as they embark on their new journey.

"Rachel and the kids have sacrificed so much throughout my career" I'm crying, you are a good man Siya. ' Rets (@Ririnater) January 3, 2023

Let's win the URC or Champions Cup before you leave then 😉 ' Joshua (@KickingDevils) January 3, 2023

Good luck Siya, we love you, wherever you go 🇿🇦❤️🇿🇦 ' Carin Bosman 🏳️‍🌈🏳️‍⚧️🇺🇦🇯🇴🇿🇦💧🦎 (@watershare) January 3, 2023

Don’t see why anyone would have issue with this, our captain 🤝🏻 ' Ross Munro Venter (@MunroVenter) January 3, 2023

You are an inspiration to so many. Thanks for everything you do for SA, and all the best for this new chapter. As always, we are 100% behind you. 🇿🇦 🇫🇷 ' Name cannot be blank (@glaupie) January 3, 2023

Ayyy this is a kick in the teeth bro .. but ke family first man.. all the best 🖤🦈 ' ♿ Ntokozo²² 🐻 V.S.O.P ᕦ(ಠ_ಠ)ᕤ(╯°□°）╯︵ ┻━┻ (@NtoKzn_22) January 3, 2023

In 2018, Kolisi became the first black person to captain the national team.

The flanker and loose forward led the Springboks to World Cup victory in 2019.

In the same year, New African magazine named Kolisi as one of the most influential Africans.

Meanwhile, Rugby World Cup-winning prop Steven Kitshoff will also leave our shores this year to join Irish club, Ulster, on a three-year contract.