Sharks and Springbok captain Siya Kolisi confirms move to Racing 92

JOHANNESBURG - Springbok captain Siya Kolisi will leave the Sharks to join French club Racing 92 at the conclusion of this year’s Rugby World Cup in France.

The Durban franchise granted Kolisi an early release from his long-term contract which was due to expire in 2027. The skipper’s move also forms part of a broader long-term collaboration between the Sharks and Racing, which will involve quarterly meetings of owners and management, and an exchange of ideas about player sharing, coaching expertise and branding.

The collaboration Racing 92 will become part of the global network of relationships being established by the Sharks as it seeks to expand the brand in Europe and the North American market in the years leading up to the 2031 Rugby World Cup.

Kolisi joined the Sharks in 2021 after a decade in Cape Town with the Stormers. Apart from rugby reasons, that blockbuster signing was made with the view on the expansion of the Sharks brand to a global market.

Sharks CEO, Dr Eduard Coetzee, said they looked forward to Kolisi’s continued contributions to the team for the remainder of the season before wishing him well in the next phase of his career.

"His move to France is a new and exciting opportunity and we could not be happier for him. We are blessed to have him don the black and white jersey and we know that over the next few months, he will continue to give back to the team and our fans," Coetzee said.

Kolisi thanked the Sharks for allowing him to make the move to France and added that the move would enable him to spend more time with his family, which was an important factor in making his decision to switch the KZN coast for Paris.

"It has been an incredible effort between The Sharks and Racing 92 that has enabled me to start a new chapter in my career after the 2023 World Cup. I want to give a massive thanks to the Sharks for welcoming me with open arms in 2021, and for making me feel so at home in Durban. I am immensely appreciative that the Sharks have given me their blessing to make this move, and it goes without saying that I will continue to give my all for the team over the next few months," Kolisi said.