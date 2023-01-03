RTMC commends behaviour of motorists travelling to Joburg after festive season

The corporation said fewer transgressors were recorded this festive season as compared to previous years.

JOHANNESBURG: The Road Traffic Management Corporation (RTMC) said on Tuesday that it saw an improvement

in the conduct of motorists, as holidaymakers continued to make their way back to Johannesburg.

High volumes of traffic were expected across the country’s roads as the season draws to a close, with about 1,500 vehicles per hour anticipated on major routes such as the N1.

RTMC communications officer Simon Zwane said the behaviour of motorists was commendable.

“It was quite impressive, people were resisting from what they normally do where people drive onto oncoming traffic, so there was discipline on the roads,” said Zwane.