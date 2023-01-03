Presiding officers set to outline plans to rebuild fire-damaged Parliament

It has been a year since a blaze destroyed the National Assembly chamber and damaged sections of the Old Assembly chamber.

CAPE TOWN - Parliament’s presiding officers will this week outline plans to rebuild the facility’s fire-damaged buildings.

Parliamentary spokesperson, Moloto Mothapo, said that the fire imposed a collective national trauma that would be etched in the minds of South Africans for many years.

"The Presiding Officers of Parliament, the Speaker of the National Assembly and the Chairperson of the National Council of Provinces, will later this week share with the nation details of the rebuilding programme, the project timeframes, and other relevant information at a press conference."

Mothapo said that Parliament remains indebted to the extraordinary and selfless efforts of firefighters.

"The accident imposed a collective national trauma that will be etched in the minds of South Africans for many years. Parliament was encouraged by acts of patriotism from various sectors of society during the distressing period, which included volunteerism, offers of support, and messages of solidarity from sister parliaments and other institutions locally and internationally."