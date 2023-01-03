Police nab almost 700 suspects in Garden Route over the past week

More than a hundred suspects are in handcuffs for drug crimes.

CAPE TOWN - Police have arrested nearly 700 suspects in the Garden Route District over the past week.

They also confiscated drugs to the tune of R250, 000.

More than a hundred suspects are in handcuffs for drug crimes.

The other arrests were largely for driving under the influence of alcohol, while three suspects were also nabbed for being in possession of stolen sheep.

The police's Christopher Spies said all arrested suspects were expected to appear in their respective courts once charged.

"Crime prevention units were deployed in a number of crime-fighting efforts as part of the operation plan," he said.

Spies said the police also recovered two stolen vehicles.

He noted that violent crimes are usually reported during this period adding that "the strategic deployment of police resources in collaboration with other law agencies will be sustained for the rest of the period."