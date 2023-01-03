Order restored at Boksburg prison after search operation chaos

Chaos broke out at the facility when officials clashed with inmates over a search operation aimed at rooting out illegal cell phones and other contraband.

JOHANNESBURG - The Department of Correctional Services said that law and order were restored at the Boksburg Prison after inmates barricaded a sectional gate during a search operation at the facility on Monday.

It was understood that the incident was an act of retaliation against the operation, which was carried out by the Correctional Services National Task Team.

Scores of cell phones and other contraband items were recovered during the operation.

In a strongly worded statement, the spokesperson for the Department of Correctional Services, Singabakho Nxumalo, said that they launched an investigation into the incident, vowing to ensure speedy punishment for defiant inmates.

Nxumalo said that the department would use videos that were circulating on social media to identify the inmates that instigated the incident, and that they would stop at nothing to ensure order was maintained at the prison.