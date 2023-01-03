Opposition parties must diversify leadership ahead of 2024 polls - analyst

The Democratic Alliance (DA), the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF), and ActionSA are among parties on the opposition benches looking to topple the African National Congress (ANC) at the polls in 2024.

JOHANNESBURG - Political analyst Ntsikelelo Breakfast said that opposition parties needed to diversify their leadership if they wanted a fighting chance at the 2024 general elections.

Julius Malema has been at the helm of his party since the inception of the red berets, almost a decade ago.

But while the EFF had made considerable progress in the country's political landscape, Breakfast believs that a lack of new voices in the party’s upper echelons was likely to work against it.

He added that the same could be said about ActionSA.

"If you take away the personality of Herman Mashaba, I think ActionSA will die its natural death - his personality is the one that is seen to be carrying the party. So, they need to make sure that they diversify their leadership and also give other people a chance to articulate the standpoint of the party."