NSRI warns bathers of dangers of approaching full moon spring tide

NSRI rescue workers said that they recorded multiple drownings and other incidents on New Year’s Day.

CAPE TOWN - The National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) warned bathers and shoreline anglers of a full moon spring tide on Friday.

NSRI rescue workers said that they recorded multiple drownings and other incidents on New Year’s Day.

Three young girls between the ages of 10-years-old and 14-years-old drowned in Kenton-On-Sea in the Eastern Cape.

“[There are] concerns for coastal bathers with the full moon spring tide approaching. Bathers and shoreline anglers along the coast will notice that the high tide will gradually get higher than normal, and low tide retreat to lower than normal, leading up to the peak of the full moon spring tide on 6 January,” said NSRI spokesperson Craig Lambinon.

Lambinon, again, pleaded with beachgoers to stay alert.

“A child had drowned at Great Brak River, Mossel Bay and [there were] multiple rescues and incidents where lifeguards assisted bathers around the coastline. We are appealing to the public to be cautious in and around water.”