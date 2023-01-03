MP govt successfully processes tuition fee for students stranded in Russia

It seems 2023 is starting out on a good note for the 229 students pursuing their studies in Russia.

JOHANNESBURG - The Mpumalanga Education Department on Tuesday said it managed to successfully process monthly stipends for some students studying in Russia.

Over 200 students studying at various universities in Russia have been at risk of expulsion and eviction as they were not receiving their allowances from the provincial government.

It seems 2023 is starting out on a good note for the 229 students pursuing their studies in Russia.

The provincial education department said it received invoices from some of the universities that have made it possible to pay the tuition fees and accommodation for over 100 students.

The delay in payment was caused by the unwillingness of some universities to send invoices directly to the department, said the Mpumalanga Education Department.

The department's spokesperson Jasper Zwane said that more payments will be made in due course.

"And as soon as the invoices are received, they will be processed with the necessary urgency," he said.

Zwane said that they are in constant engagement with the Department of Higher Education and Training to create favourable conditions to accommodate students in the event that universities in Russia do not honour the request to directly submit invoices.