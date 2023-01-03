Mbalula: Report will help narrow down cause of Boksburg explosion

More than 30 people were killed in a blast near the Tambo Memorial Hospital on Christmas Eve after an LP gas tanker got wedged under a railway bridge.

JOHANNESBURG - Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula has refused to be drawn into speculation over culpability for the Boksburg explosion.

A preliminary investigation revealed that the damage to infrastructure runs into millions of rands.

The 32-year-old driver has been released from police custody pending further investigation.

Mbalula said that he was in possession of a report that would help narrow down the cause of the tragedy.

"I will answer that next week about that tanker because tankers, flammable and dangerous, are supposed to use national roads and all the owners know that. We needed to give the mourners, the people, space to mourn but now we need to confront the issue," the minister said.

