Man arrested for shooting attorney in Laudium expected in court

JOHANNESBURG - A 48-year-old man is expected to make his first appearance in court on Tuesday after he allegedly shot dead an attorney in Laudium, Tshwane at the weekend.

According to the police, the two men were talking in the street on New Year's Eve when the suspect shot the 50-year-old victim.

The attorney was hit in the upper body and was declared dead on the scene.

Tshwane police spokesperson, Mavela Masondo, said that the suspect was arrested at the scene.

"The motive for the killing cannot be confirmed at this stage. The suspect is expected to appear before the Atteridgeville Magistrates Court on Tuesday, 3 January."