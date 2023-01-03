Klawer community losing faith as Jerobejin van Wyk murder case drags on

Fifty-six-year-old Daniel Smit was arrested in February last year after parts of the teenager's body was found in a drain on his property.

CAPE TOWN - A man accused of the murder of 13-year-old Jerobejin Van Wyk in the Western Cape town of Klawer is due back in the dock on Tuesday.

Fifty-six-year-old Daniel Smit was arrested in February last year after parts of the teenager's body was found in a drain on his property.

It was initially alleged that Van Wyk was killed after he and a friend stole mangoes off a tree in the accused's garden.

Shortly after his arrest, Smit's lawyer at the time told members of the media that the killing was not done out of anger nor was it racially motivated.

She claimed that the murder accused was involved in the occult from a young age and learned to kill from an occult group in Sea Point at the age of 19.

Slow progress in the case has the child's relatives and the greater community losing faith in the criminal justice system.

It's been almost a year since the small rural town of Klawer was rocked by the gruesome murder of Van Wyk but the teenager's loved ones are no closer to getting justice than they were early last year.

In April, Smit was referred to Valkenberg Psychiatric Hospital for a 30-day evaluation but the accused has been waiting for a bed at the facility ever since.

At his last appearance early last month, the court heard that he was number 42 on the facility's waiting list.

In September, the Western Cape Health Department's Natalie Watlington said that Valkenberg was the only provincial facility where awaiting trial prisoners could be evaluated.

She said that the average waiting period for minor offences was 14 to 30 days, while for serious offenses, the average waiting period was 14 months.

Before the referral, harrowing details emerged in court about the events leading up to the teen's death.

The version that Smit's actions were not driven by anger or hate but by occult influences appeared to be supported, in part, by a psychologist’s report.

It stated that Smit had seen the two boys steal fruit from his garden and that he chased them in his vehicle after he was mocked.

The document further stated that Van Wyk was taken to the accused's house where he was given bread and a cold drink before he had his neck broken.

The 13-year-old’s body was then placed in a freezer.

It also emerged that he later gave his 20-year-old daughter sleeping tablets so he could perform a pre-planned ritual that allegedly involved dismembering the teen's body and burning parts in his fireplace while other remains were thrown into a septic tank later found by municipal workers.

