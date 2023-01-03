Innie Kaap announces drop in Tweede Nuwe Jaar minstrel troupe numbers

The Cape Town Central Business District’s streets came to life as the minstrels marched through the city's streets in their attire on Monday.

CAPE TOWN - The founder of the Innie Kaap website, Nazeem Davids, said that there was a drop in the number of troupes participating in the Tweede Nuwe Jaar minstrel parade.

However, Davids - who’s also a columnist for the publication - said that fewer people attended the event - which took place along Adderley and Wale Street in 2023.

“I think there were about 29 to 21 troupes and many of the smaller ones seemed to have fallen by the wayside.”

Davids said that he hoped smaller community troupes would be able to participate in the event in 2024.

“Bo-Kaap is always packed but they still came out, but I think the economic pinch was evident. It normally takes a family of four, five, and you have to take taxis and pay for everybody to come through to the city and you have to have food for everybody.”