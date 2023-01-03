Health Department concerned about SA’s high teen pregnancy rate

Over 1,800 babies were born in public hospitals on New Year’s Day. Of the total moms who gave birth on both Christmas and New Year’s Day, over 100 of them were underage, with the youngest being only 13-years-old.

CAPE TOWN - The Department of Health said that it was worried about the high number of teen pregnancies in South Africa.

The Department of Health’s Foster Mohale said that more needed to be done to curb teen pregnancies.

"The department is, however, concerned with the high rate of teen mothers and this requires all-hands-on deck from government, families, and other community structures to reduce school dropouts, which hinders formal education for many adolescent girls and young women, making them vulnerable to poverty."