Hawks make multi-million rand abalone bust in Killarney Gardens

The multi-disciplinary team discovered abalone with an estimated street value of more than R4,5 million during a search operation

JOHANNESBURG - A team of law enforcement agencies, including the Hawks made a huge abalone bust Killarney

Gardens on Monday.

Speaking to Eyewitness News, members of the Hawks said the multi-disciplinary team discovered abalone with an estimated street value of more than R4,5 million during a search operation.

It was also reported that the team also uncovered an illegal abalone drying facility.

Western Cape Hawks spokesperson Zinzi Hani said four suspects, aged between 24 and 39 were arrested and are expected to appear in court on Wednesday.

"The team found 8,993 units 2475,91 weighing kg of wet abalone kept in plastic buckets with an estimated street value of more than 4,5 million [rand]," she said.