Govt, Sanral still in talks to finalise scrapping of e-tolls - Mbalula

Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula’s comments come after delays with the official deactivation of the controversial system, which was scheduled to be completed by the end of December.

JOHANNESBURG - Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula said that government and the Sanral technical team were still locked in deliberations over a final agreement to scrap e-tolls.

Government wasn’t able to finalise the agreement, which includes plans to finance the billions of rands of debt that’s accumulated due to non-payment, in time.

Government has committed to absorbing the R47 billion debt, with Treasury set to cover 70% and the Gauteng provincial government 30%, which is roughly R12.9 billion.

A memorandum of agreement was drawn up last year to help finalise the matter. This includes a proposal for a hybrid model to service the debt.

Minister Mbalula said that government and Sanral technical teams were still tying up some loose ends, though.

"They have almost concluded that work, and then we will receive a report and tell the nation. Before the end of January you will know how this will be operationalised," Mbalula said.

A notice to switch off the e-tolls is yet to be gazetted.

After it is, the user-pay system will have to be deactivated within 14 days.