NGO Gift of the Givers provide support to 4 CT areas affected by fires

A woman died in the blaze that broke out in Phola Park in Philippi on New Year's Day. More than 240 shacks were razed to the ground, leaving some 760 people displaced.

CAPE TOWN - Disaster relief organisation, the Gift of the Givers, are providing support to four Cape Town communities affected by the devastating fires.

A woman died in the blaze that broke out in Phola Park in Philippi on New Year's Day.

More than 240 shacks were razed to the ground, leaving some 760 people displaced.

The NGO's spokesperson, Ali Sablay, said that the City of Cape Town's solid waste teams had started clearing the fire debris.

"Urgent need at the moment is stationery and school uniforms. Many mothers came to us concerned that they had already purchased during the period of December new school uniforms for the children and that has completely burned out, all the stokvel food, everything completely," Sablay said.

He said that the Gift of the Givers volunteers were also providing support in Nomzamo, Strand, where a blaze destroyed 15 housing structures, leaving 75 people without a roof over their heads.

"All fires, Gift of the Givers are assisting at the moment - in Dunoon, Masiphumelele and Phola Park, the partners have done an incredible job. Gift of the Givers team is assisting the community with blankets, mattresses, toiletries 5l water bottles and hot meals," Sablay said.

NGO Gift of the Givers assist members of the Phola Park community displaced by a fire. Picture: Gift of the Givers.