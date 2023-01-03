Free State N3 multi-vehicle crash claims 4 lives, 6 others injured

The crash went on to cause heavy traffic on both lanes while emergency workers attended to the fatal incident.

JOHANNESBURG - The Free State Emergency Medical Services on Tuesday confirmed that four people died in a multi-vehicle accident on the N3 between Frankford and Wilge Plaza.

Emergency service's spokesperson Sipho Towa said the crash involved three light motor vehicles and a minibus taxi.

The crash caused heavy traffic congestion in both directions of the route as emergency workers attended to the fatal incident.

Towa said six people were transported to a nearby hospital with minor to serious injuries.

“At the current moment, the road is closed for recovery. And also, for law enforcement agencies to conduct their investigations. Motorists are urged to be patients whilst the law enforcements finish their duties at the scene”, he said.