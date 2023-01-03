eThekwini reports over 500K beachgoers despite beach sewage contamination

The city’s tourism normally capitalises on beaches, but with some of them contaminated due to destroyed sewer pump stations, closure was the order of the day.

DURBAN - The eThekwini Municipality said over half-a-million beachgoers visited the shores in the metro regardless of the sewage contamination which raised concerns ahead of the festive season.

This raised eyebrows over the city’s already battling economy which was largely affected by the July unrest and the April 2022 floods.

Beachgoers were limited to the few open beaches in the city.

Over 600,000 people descended on the beaches and promenades.

“On the weekend of 5 to 11 December, the city recorded 293,000 beachgoers and 474,4300 were on the promenade. On the week of 12 to 18 December, about 980,000 beachgoers visited the city’s beaches and 622,360 people were on the promenade. On the week of 19 to 27 December, about 621,595 people visited the beaches and 680,727 [visited] the promenade,” said acting mayor Nkosenhle Madlala to Eyewitness News.

Madlala said that the city was looking to having all beaches opened and additional swimming pools available for the coming Easter holidays.