Economist predicts inflation decrease from March

JOHANNESBURG - It looks like there is hope on the horizon for increasingly cash-strapped South Africans, with economist Professor Waldo Krugell saying that we should start seeing inflation drop from as early as around March.

Last month, Statistics South Africa announced annual consumer inflation had dropped to 7.4% in November.

This marks a two percentage point drop from October, when it was sitting at 7.6%.

It’s still higher than the target range, which is between 3% and 6%, though.

Krugell, from the Economics Department at the North West University, spoke to 702’s Ray White on Tuesday morning.

"All predictions are it will be this year around 5.6% towards the second half of the year. A lot of economists are talking about the base effect playing a role. From March, the comparison month for calculating the inflation rate will include those high prices of 2022," Krugell explained.

This means even if prices still go up, we’ll be comparing them with a much higher base, which results in a smaller percentage increase.

"So I’m thinking around March/April we’ll start seeing bigger decreases than we’ve been seeing up until now," Krugell said.