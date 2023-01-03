Earth, Wind & Fire drummer Fred White dies at 67

Born in 1955 in Chicago, White began drumming at an early age and went on to win six Grammy awards with the funk band, founded in 1969 by his brother, the late Maurice White.

LOS ANGELES - Drummer Fred White, an early member of US band Earth, Wind & Fire, has died at age 67, his brother and former group announced Monday.

Born in 1955 in Chicago, White began drumming at an early age and went on to win six Grammy awards with the funk band, founded in 1969 by his brother, the late Maurice White.

"Our family is saddened today with the loss of an amazing and talented family member," wrote another of White's brothers, Verdine, in an Instagram post.

"Child protege, member of the EWF ORIGINAL 9, with gold records at the young age of 16 years old!" wrote White's older brother, also a former member of the group.