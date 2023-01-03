Dpt of Infrastructure Development incapable of fixing Tambo Memorial: Denosa

The union said the department was incapable of running such a crucial project, adding that this was proven on previous occasions.

JOHANNESBURG: The Democratic Nursing Organisation of South Africa (Denosa) expressed its lack of confidence that the Department of Infrastructure Development would successfully repair the damages at Tambo Memorial Hospital.

Parts of the facility were destroyed when a gas tanker exploded near the hospital on Christmas Eve - killing at least 34 people, including health workers.

The union said the department was incapable of running such a crucial project, adding that this was proven on previous occasions.

Denosa provincial chairperson Siphiwe Gada said the project of fixing the hospital should rather be handled by the Department of Health.

"The National Department of Health and the Provincial Department of Health would be able to do a better job than the Department of Infrastructure Development because they fully understand the challenges of the health department, so they will not waste money," said Gada.

He made reference to some of the projects that the Department of Infrastructure Development had allegedly botched.

"We are not confident because DID [Department of Infrastructure Development] has failed in terms of maintaining and getting back Charlotte Maxeke Academic Hospital. The same department is failing to restore Parliament. So, we don't have confidence in it," he said.

While repairs to the damaged parts of the hospital were estimated to cost R18 million - Gada said the department would increase expenditure as it would have to appoint external contractors.