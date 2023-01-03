CRL Commission's Mosoma cautions against conducting baptisms in rivers

Three men drowned during a baptism ceremony at a stream in Soweto’s Snake Park on New Year’s Eve, marking the second incident such as this in recent weeks.

JOHANNESBURG - The chairperson of the Commission for the Promotion and Protection of the Rights of Cultural, Religious and Linguistic Communities (CRL Commission), Professor David Mosoma, called for a move away from conducting baptisms at rivers and streams.

Three men drowned during a baptism ceremony at a stream in Soweto’s Snake Park on New Year’s Eve, marking a second incident such as this happening in recent weeks.

In early December, 15 people were swept away in a flash flood at the Jukskei River, also during a baptism ceremony.

Mosomo said that this was a worrying trend.

“I think it’s important to have a relook at it. There’s nothing wrong with baptism. Baptism is part of religious initiation into Christianity or any other form of religion. In this instance, streams and rivers are dangerous areas."

Mosomo said that religious leaders who took their congregants to these sites needed to take full responsibility for their safety.

He said that in ancient times people had a better understanding of water and the potential dangers thereof.

On Tuesday, he said that many churches opted to conduct their baptisms indoors in more controlled environments.

“Now we need to continuously communicate that rivers aren’t safe places to do rituals. Let’s find a better and much more safer place where our people could be initiated, baptised and things like that.”