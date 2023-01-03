'Cristiano Ronaldo in Saudi Arabia is extraordinary': Al Nassr welcomes Ronaldo

The football star will officially be unveiled in his new team’s colours on Tuesday.

CAPE TOWN – Cristiano Ronaldo has received a hero’s welcome after touching down in Saudi Arabia to join his new club, Al Nassr.

The star has spoken 🤩#AlNassr fans.. how excited are you? 🔥

See you tomorrow 🙏#HalaRonaldo 💛

AlNassr FC (@AlNassrFC_EN) January 2, 2023

"The presence of the legend Cristiano Ronaldo in Saudi Arabia is extraordinary and of great value, and we seek to fit in with the goup to present what he can offer as a big star and entertain the fans." said Al Nassr manager Rudi Garcia.

The event everyone is waiting for 🌏



Get your tickets now for @cristiano ‘s official unveiling ceremony 🤩



We all Can’t wait 💛https://t.co/hQz3JtFLJ1



AlNassr FC (@AlNassrFC_EN) January 2, 2023

The 37-year-old signed with the club on Friday.

It’s believed the forward’s deal amounts to more than R3 billion.

Al Nassr was formed in 1955 and is considered one of the most successful clubs in Saudi Arabia.

History in the making. This is a signing that will not only inspire our club to achieve even greater success but inspire our league, our nation and future generations, boys and girls to be the best version of themselves. Welcome @Cristiano to your new home @AlNassrFC
AlNassr FC (@AlNassrFC_EN) December 30, 2022

Social media users have expressed mixed reactions to Ronaldo’s move.

Some have shared in the club’s excitement, while others asked why Ronaldo would move to a club that is yet to win the AFC Champions League – which is Asia’s version of the UEFA Champions League.

Honestly, I believe Ronaldo's desire has always been to be loved...I could feel the enthusiasm...What a guy!

Honestly, I believe Ronaldo's desire has always been to be loved...I could feel the enthusiasm...What a guy!

I surely believe he's on mission...This obviously isn't only about the financial package!

You know what, can't even be mad @Cristiano for taking his game somewhere else. Initially it was WTH, now it's wish him the best in expanding the game in the Middle East.

It is sad to see Ronaldo in a club that did not win the Asian Champions League. It would be good if he went to the club that defeated Messi and his companions in the World Cup.

I adore Cristiano since childhood and follow him in all his stages, and I never expected in my life, even in a dream, to see him in my team that is close to my heart. What incredible historical moments, I feel like I am in a dream

The internet is the most powerful tool, it just depends on how you use it.



A lot of critics see a finished @Cristiano because he joined AlNassr but it's termed as conquering Asia by the team.



What a powerful branding and PR. ' The only Strategy (@Strategy2003) January 2, 2023

I honestly think this is a very good business deal for both parties. He still got the influence so this team is going to make a lot of money with his brand, whether he score goals or not, regardless, Aboubakar is there to score goals

Ronaldo has not made one post about this transfer. Is he ashamed? How can the team's official account be tweeting on behalf of CR7?

Happy to see Arab country investing in football