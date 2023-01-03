Go

'Cristiano Ronaldo in Saudi Arabia is extraordinary': Al Nassr welcomes Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo/ PICTURE CREDIT: Al Nassr/Instagram
03 January 2023 14:45

CAPE TOWN – Cristiano Ronaldo has received a hero’s welcome after touching down in Saudi Arabia to join his new club, Al Nassr.

"The presence of the legend Cristiano Ronaldo in Saudi Arabia is extraordinary and of great value, and we seek to fit in with the goup to present what he can offer as a big star and entertain the fans." said Al Nassr manager Rudi Garcia.

The football star will officially be unveiled in his new team’s colours on Tuesday.

The 37-year-old signed with the club on Friday.

It’s believed the forward’s deal amounts to more than R3 billion.

Al Nassr was formed in 1955 and is considered one of the most successful clubs in Saudi Arabia.

Social media users have expressed mixed reactions to Ronaldo’s move.

Some have shared in the club’s excitement, while others asked why Ronaldo would move to a club that is yet to win the AFC Champions League – which is Asia’s version of the UEFA Champions League.

