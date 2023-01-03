Cape Town welcomes return of Tweede Nuwe Jaar celebrations

Dozens of colourful troupes took to the streets again, as they performed and danced the hot day away.

CAPE TOWN - For the first time in about two years, Cape Town celebrated an old tradition.

Dozens of colourful troupes took to the streets again, as they performed and danced the hot day away.

The city's annual Tweede Nuwe Jaar's celebrations started in District Six, ending in the Bo-Kaap at 10pm on Monday night.

Dating back to its first formal carnival in the year 1907, the Cape Town street parade as a competition between troupes is rooted in the city's history of slavery and colonialism.