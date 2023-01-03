ANC has no reason to fear Niehaus’ plans to launch own party - political analyst

Niehaus was expelled from the governing party due to misconduct after 43 years as a member.

JOHANNESBURG - Political analyst Thapelo Tsilapedi said that the African National Congress (ANC) had no reason to feel threatened by former party member Carl Niehaus’ rival political party.

The former spokesperson of the disbanded Military Veterans’ Association is also a strong critic of ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa.

Following his expulsion, Niehaus announced plans to launch a political party for disgruntled ANC members.

However, Tsilapedi did not believe that Niehaus had the numbers to rival the ANC.

"The title of leadership is not only within the ANC but it's broadly within society. Whether you take [Malusi] Gigaba or you take Carl Niehaus, with their own scandals, and then say they should form a political party, provide leadership in society. That's going to be very hard. I don't think the ANC should worry as such, but I can't imagine it would be a problem with the strength of Carl Niehaus."