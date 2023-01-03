ANC confirms party's 111th anniversary celebrations to proceed

Mbalula said all those issues raised in the city manager's letter have been addressed and a safety certificate issued.

JOHANNESBURG - African National Congress (ANC) Secretary General (SG) Fikile Mbalula on Tuesday said the party received assurances from the Mangaung Municipality that the Doctor Rantlai Petrus Molemela Stadium can host the ANC's 111th anniversary celebrations.

This came after a leaked December letter from the Mangaung City Manager stating that the stadium had several defects that could render it non-compliant.

Mbalula said all those issues raised in the city manager's letter were addressed and a safety certificate was issued.

The ANC SG said that they expect the stadium to be at full capacity with an anticipated 15,000 people.

"It is normal that when we use any stadium, the municipal manager or municipality will raise issues of disaster and so on. So, those issues have been flagged and attended to Manguang has been cleared for us. We have got everything sorted for us and we use stadiums all the time, so this is what we go through," explained Mbalula.