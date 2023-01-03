Allow university students with oustanding debt to register: NPO to Nzimande

The foundation called on the Minister of Higher Education, Blade Nzimande to intervene.

CAPE TOWN - The Foundation for Education and Social Justice Africa on Tuesday said students should be allowed to register at universities despite owing the facilities money.

The foundation called on the Minister of Higher Education, Blade Nzimande to intervene.

The academic and financial exclusion will deprive students of their right to education – the foundation added.

The foundation's chairperson, Hendrick Makaneta said the past year wasn’t easy for many students.

"The poor performance of many of the students in 2022 can be attributed to the fact that they took long to adjust from online to physical attendance", he said.

Makaneta added that students need ongoing support in order to succeed.

"We will seek an urgent meeting with the minister with a view to discussing the matter and finding solutions. In the meantime, we want to wish all students who will be undertaking academic activities this year, we wish them the best of luck as they [pursue] the difficult struggle to better their lives", sais Makaneta.