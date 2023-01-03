Airlines struggling to meet domestic demand, says Acsa CEO

Airports Company South Africa (Acsa) CEO Mpumi Mpofu said that the liquidation of airlines like Comair, SA Express and Kulula had left a significant void in the sector.

JOHANNESBURG - Airports Company South Africa (Acsa) CEO Mpumi Mpofu said that airlines were struggling to meet domestic demand.

Mpofu said that the liquidation of airlines like Comair, SA Express and Kulula had left a significant void in the sector.

She said that the seat capacity from those airlines had not yet been restored.

Mpofu said that this had also caused a spike in ticket prices.

"So when people book, they find the aircraft full. If we had had more, basically those places would have been taken up. I know a lot of people who took decisions not to fly because they were not sure whether capacity was going to be a constraint or not. So hopefully that will improve because leasing an aircraft is quite a complex process. It doesn't happen at a touch of a button but increasingly, the airlines we are working with are increasing that aircraft capacity on a month to month basis," Mpofu said.