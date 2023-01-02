Woman dies in Limpopo after being attacked by 2 dogs

Limpopo police spokesperson, Malesela Ledwaba, said that a case of culpable homicide had been opened against a 62-year-old man, who was the owner of the dogs.

JOHANNESBURG - Limpopo police have revealed that a 43-year-old woman has died after being bitten by two dogs believed to be pitbulls.

Police said that the woman had bite marks on several parts of her body.

Although she was rescued by community members shortly after the attack, police spokesperson, Malesela Ledwaba, said that the woman later succumbed to her injuries in hospital on Tuesday.

This is the latest in a series of fatal incidents involving pitbulls.