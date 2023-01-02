Water quality challenges at eThekwini beaches impact ailing hospitality industry

For the city's usually busy hospitality industry, a resolution to the water quality issues could not arrive soon enough.

DURBAN: The eThekwini Municipality in KwaZulu-Natal has warned holiday makers that some of its beaches are not operating as usual following last April's floods which left a trail of devastation, including damage to key infrastructure.

On Monday the city said the floods left the metro reeling in the wake of the negative impact of the Covid-19 pandemic and the July 2021 riots.

While some beaches remained closed as the city battled for months with water quality challenges including raw sewage in some, the metro's acting Mayor Nkosenhle Madlala said progress had been made.

“This happened after we were recovering from civil unrest and COVID 19. As a result, it is unfair to expect that the situation should be back to normal only a few months since the floods”, he said.

For the city's usually busy hospitality industry, a resolution to the water quality issues could not arrive soon enough.

Madlala said while a difference was beginning to be seen, the issue would time time to address.

“We are a resilient city, and we are happy with work we have done, and it is already paying dividends”. he said.