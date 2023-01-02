SA and China celebrating 25 years of diplomatic ties this year

The relations between the two nations were formed in 1998 but grew stronger in the 2000s with increasing trade and policy ties.

JOHANNESBURG - The Department of International Relations and Cooperation (Dirco) is celebrating 25 years of diplomatic relations between South Africa and China.

Dirco said that it had planned several activities with China that would take place throughout the year to celebrate the milestone.

Since the beginning of the relationship between the two countries, China has become one of South Africa's largest global trading partners.

Similarly, South Africa also enjoys the benefits of being the east Asian country's number one trading associate in Africa.

The department said that the alliance had not only built relations between Asia and Africa but had also contributed to economies of both parties.

It said that they were committed to achieving their goals to drive continental development projects across the whole African continent.