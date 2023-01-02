Philippi fire claims 1 life, leaves hundreds more displaced

Officials said that the fire broke out early on Sunday morning.

CAPE TOWN - A woman has died in a blaze in Phola Park in Philippi.

The City of Cape Town's disaster risk management said that 247 housing structures had been gutted, which left 760 people displaced.

Disaster relief group, Gift of the Givers, and the South African Social Security Agency are providing humanitarian relief.

City fire & rescue service spokesperson, Jermaine Carelse: "A total of 12 firefighting appliances and more than 50 staff battled the blaze. The body of the woman who died was found amongst the debris. The cause of the fire is unknown."