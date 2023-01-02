Ongoing power cuts hindering effort to restore power to some areas - CoJ

Although it managed to reduce the backlog from 5,000 to 2,000 calls logged, the infrastructure services department said that technicians could not work on the network when there was no power.

JOHANNESBURG - The City of Joburg's infrastructure services department said that the ongoing power cuts had hindered its efforts to restore power to some areas in the city.

Despite an earlier 72-hour reprieve from rolling power cuts, the department said that it was still attending to the backlogs caused by power outages.

Over 2,000 calls have been logged about no power in Roodepoort, Hursthill and Lenasia.

Three weeks ago, devastating floods in some areas of Johannesburg left hundreds of residents homeless and others without electricity.

To date, some remain in the dark as City Power tries to clear the backlog.

MMC for Infrastructure Services Michael Sun said that the rolling power cuts also gave thieves an opportunity to steal cables and power infrastructure, leading to more outages.

He has urged residents to report any outages and to stay vigilant for any suspicious behaviour.