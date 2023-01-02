No need to impose COVID requirements on Chinese travellers yet - Health Dept

China has found itself under the spotlight recently after the country dropped COVID restrictions, triggering a slew of new infections.

JOHANNESBURG - The Department of Health is opting not to impose COVID-related requirements on travellers from China for now despite mounting fears about a spike in infections in the Asian country.

Several countries have started putting in place COVID-19 testing requirements for visitors from China.

These include Canada and Australia.

Despite this, South African authorities don't believe that additional precautions are necessary just yet.

While other countries are now on the defensive, South Africa said that it would continue to assess the situation in China before making any decisions on additional precautions.

While China has denied claims that it’s not being fully transparent about the true scale of the crisis, little is known about the exact number of new cases recorded by local authorities.

The US, the UK, France, Italy, Spain and Japan are among some of the other countries that have now put in place a negative COVID test requirement or testing upon arrival for travellers from China.

Spokesperson for the Health Department, Foster Mohale: "There is no need for the public to panic."

South Africa has reported more than 100 new cases in the past 24 hours.