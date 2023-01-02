Limpopo pitbull owner arrested after woman dies following attack

Police said that the 43-year-old woman was rescued by community members shortly after being attacked by two pitbull dogs. However, she later succumbed to her injuries in, hospital.

JOHANNESBURG - A Limpopo man has been arrested and appeared in court on charges of culpable homicide after his dogs mauled a local woman last week.

The suspect is the owner of both the dogs and appeared in the Senwabarwana Magistrates Court late last week.

The police's Malesela Ledwabe said that he was expected back in the dock on Thursday.

"We can confirm that the suspect, a 62-year-old who's charged with culpable homicide. He has remained in custody until the 5th of this month for a bail application."