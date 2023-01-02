KZN Health MEC calls for mitigation of underage pregnancies amid New Year births

DURBAN: KwaZulu-Natal Health MEC Nomagugu Simelane has called for the mitigation of underage pregnancies as the country releases its figures for New Year’s Day babies.

The National Health Department announced that 509 babies were born across the country in the first 12 hours of the year 2023.

Gauteng saw 420 babies born into the New Year including six sets of twins.

In the Northern Cape, 25 babies were born in the first 10 hours of the day.

KwaZulu-Natal welcomed 341 infants, five of them, to underage mothers, the youngest mother being 15 years old.

Simelane urged that community sex education needed to be strengthened to address the country's spike in teenage pregnancies.