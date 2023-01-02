Government iworking with traditional doctors to reduce initiation fatalities

This comes after a 13-year-old boy was circumcised by an illegal traditional surgeon in the eastern cape, two weeks ago.

JOHANNESBURG: Traditional circumcision surgeon Andile Siko has said government is working with traditional doctors to reduce fatalities during the annual rites of passage.

This follows reports that the recent Xhosa traditional initiation season has seen a large decrease in the number of deaths.

Recently, a 13-year-old boy was circumcised by an illegal traditional surgeon in the Eastern Cape, two weeks ago.

The boy's parents have opened a case against the illegal surgeon who is still on the run.

In South Africa, the circumcision of boys under 18 years of age is regulated by the Children's Act (No. 58 of 2005).

Siko said the act had since changed the legal age from 18 to 16 years.

According to him, they have been trying to push for a change in the age limit.

“We’ve been trying to fight to at least bring the age to 17 because 16 years is too young,” he said.

He added that the involvement of government was to help prevent deaths at initiation schools.

“Government has been involved since the early 2000s when the Act came to being. There were many fatalities, and the act was to alleviate this.

“The government has been making sure all traditional doctors are registered but because there is money involved, even inexperienced people just perform circumcisions for the money,” Siko added.