Gauteng Health MEC urges teen moms to continue with their schooling

JOHANNESBURG - Gauteng Health MEC Nomantu Nkomo-Ralehoko said that although there were a number of teenage mothers who gave birth to babies on New Year's Day, she has encouraged them to continue schooling.

Nkomo-Ralehoko visited the Chris Hani Baragwanath Hospital on Sunday to celebrate babies born on New Year's Day across the province.

She said that the provincial government was concerned with the number of young girls who dropped out after giving birth.

Nkomo-Ralehoko said that the government would rather educate teenage mothers about parenthood and raising their newborn babies.

"Because I know that once these teenagers get their babies, they feel that their lives stop there, so I was telling them that it's not the end of the lives, they must continue going to school but they must take care of those babies and protect them and they must see to the development of the children," the MEC said.