De Ruyter failed to juggle political pressure and operational issues - Analyst

JOHANNESBURG – Outgoing Eskom CEO André de Ruyter’s resignation was triggered by his failure to juggle political pressure and operational issues.

This is according to Lungile Mashele, an independent energy analyst who believes the loss of two generation executives late last year only compounded to De Ruyter’s woes.

"Under his tenure, we basically saw two heads of generation leave, that is something unheard of at Eskom - that's the engine, the heartbeat of that entity so when those people leave, you have to start asking yourself what is going on,” she said.

Mashele speculates that a multitude of factors contributed to the situation.

“And perhaps he wanted to remove himself from this thinking, perhaps, a more competent leader can come on board and do things better,” she added.

De Ruyter is set to step down in March after announcing his resignation almost three weeks ago.

He spent his term at the embattled power utility contending with ailing infrastructure, escalating load shedding as well as corruption.

A new CEO is yet to be announced.