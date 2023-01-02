City Power vows to explore alternatives in a bid to move away from Eskom

According to the electricity distributor, partnering with Eskom has become too costly - since it has been losing R3.6 million every day due to load shedding.

JOHANNESBURG - Power utility, City Power said it was planning to cut back its dependence on Eskom this year and it planned to do so by sourcing alternative energy power providers.

The utility said power cuts crippled its electricity infrastructure last December's weeks-long heavy rains worsening the crisis.

City Power was still trying to respond to a backlog of 5000 outage calls – which had been delayed as repairs could not be carried out when there is no power.

Some areas were still without power even as the new year rolled in. Speaking on behalf of the utility, spokesperson Isaac Mangena said the company was moving away from Eskom.

“Not completely moving away but have options for electricity replacements like gas and solar supply in the coming few years – [we’re] currently in the process of recruiting assistance for this,” Mangena said.