Central and eastern parts of SA set for more rain this week

The service said that although a high chance of rain had been predicted in the Free State and Eastern Cape, most of the rain would be experienced on Wednesday.

JOHANNESBURG - The South African Weather Service said that more rain can be expected this week in the central and eastern provinces of the country.

Provinces such as Gauteng, the North West and the Northern Cape can expect a 30% chance of rain on Monday.

However, the weather service said that Mpumalanga, KwaZulu-Natal and the Western Cape would have clear skies.

South African Weather Service forecaster Puseletso Mofokeng: "Much of the rainfall could be experienced on Wednesday. Here in Gauteng, a 60% chance of showers and thundershowers including over Mpumalanga and KwaZulu-Natal as well as the Free State and the Eastern Cape. Those conditions are expected to be more exacerbated on Thursday."