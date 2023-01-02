Carl Niehaus invites disgruntled ANC members to join his new movement

Niehaus who spent 43 years as a member of the ANC, believes the party no longer represents the interests of the people.

JOHANNESBURG - Expelled former ANC member - Carl Niehaus announced that he is starting a political party for those betrayed by the liberation movement.

“Comrades, this year we are going to continue to build a broad civil society, a broad political movement that will work for the full liberation of our people. That will also work for the liberation of those many comrades in the African National Congress who have been betrayed by a rogue, sell-out, white monopoly capitalist agent comprador capitalist group,” Niehaus said.

Niehaus also extended an invitation to ANC members who, he said, are disillusioned with the party, to join his new political movement.

“We are not fighting the ideals of the African National Congress. We are not interested in fighting those comrades who are truly dedicated to those ideals who still find themselves in the ANC. Our invitation to all of them is to join us in a re-dedication and commitment to the full liberation,” he added.